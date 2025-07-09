Simon Adingra of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring in the Premier League at Aston Villa last season

Simon Adingra to newly-promoted Sunderland follows Tommy Watson’s reverse trip

Sunderland are putting the final touches on their £20m deal to take Simon Adingra from Brighton.

Adingra almost joined the Black Cats last January but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement in the previous window. It would have been part of the transfer that took Tommy Watson from Sunderland to Brighton for a reported £10m fee.

Sunderland have since sealed their promotion to the Premier League and revisited the Adingra transfer and it appears the two clubs have now reached an agreement for the Ivory Coast international winger.

Simon Adingra: £20m – Tommy Watson: £10m

Watson had been with Sunderland from under-9s level and progressed through the club ranks. He signed his first contract in 2023 and made his senior debut later that year.

He agreed to join Brighton this summer but left the perfect parting gift as he netted the winner in Sunderland's 2-1 play-off final winner against Sunderland. A goal that earned Sunderland an estimated £220m for sealing promotion to the top flight after an eight year absence.

Brighton paid around £10m to prise Watson away from his boyhood club, while the Black Cats paid double that for Adingra. Some will question those figures and ask who has the best deal here?

With Watson, Brighton are buying potential and the fact they have peak Kaoru Mitoma already on the left flank allows the club to be more patient with the teenager.

Watson can be drip-fed into the Albion team at the right moments – or even head out on loan if Brighton feel they have the right club for his development.

For Sunderland and their manager Regis Le Bris, their need is more immediate as they attempt to defy the odds and stay in the top flight this season.

They need a Premier League-ready player and unfortunately for them, that comes with a larger price tag.

Simon Adingra is a goal threat

Brighton signed Adingra for around £8m in 2023 from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

The winger swiftly bagged 15 goals and 14 assists during a productive loan at Union SG and then arrived at the Amex Stadium where he went on to claim 12 goals and five assists from 73 appearances.

The 23-year-old made 12 starts in the Premier League last term as he played second fiddle to Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh. No shame in that.

Adingra, at his best, is a real handful for Premier League defences and at 23 years of age, he still has the potential to improve further.

Brighton needed to reduce their squad and £20m is a good deal for a player who is unlikely to be a regular for boss Fabian Hurzeler next term.

Hurzeler previously praised Adingra: “He has the quality to start in every game in the Premier League, but he has big competition for these winger positions. I'm really happy with how he performed.”

His Ivory Coast manager Emerse Fae, who coached Adingra during the 2023 AFCON triumph, stated “He’s a young player with a lot of talent. I just hope he continues to work hard because, at his age, consistent effort is crucial for improving day by day and year after year."

Verdict

He will offer a cutting edge at Sunderland. He makes sharp runs, he can find space and is very clever in front of goal. His finishing is probably one of the more under-rated aspects of his game.

Yes, he's double the price of Watson but this deal does make sense for all parties. Sunderland’s and Brighton’s needs differ at this moment, for this position. Adingra certainly has the potential to a favourite at the Stadium of Light and Watson now has the platform to fulfil his potential at Brighton.

