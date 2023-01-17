Leandro Trossard: What we know, where he is and Tottenham and Arsenal bid latest

Brighton’s Leandro Trossard is currently at the centre of one of the biggest transfers stories of the January window.

The Belgium winger wants to leave the club this month, following a turbulent return to the south coast since the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trossard’s agent released a statement last Friday, announcing that a transfer away from the Amex Stadium would be the best solution for the midfielder.

The Belgium winger wants to leave the club this month, following a turbulent return to the south coast since the World Cup. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brighton player trained alone last week and was also involved in an altercation with a team-mate at the club’s training facility, his agent said.

Trossard left the country to return to his native Belgium after he realised he would not be playing against Liverpool. It is not known yet whether he has returned to the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger, who has scored 25 goals in 122 appearances for the club, is out of contract in the summer but Brighton have the option to extend it for a further year.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brighton player trained alone last week and was also involved in an altercation with a team-mate at the club’s training facility, his agent said. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham are among the clubs interested in Trossard but Brighton will only sell if his valuation is met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sky Sports, Brighton have also reportedly rejected a bid from an unspecified European club.

Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested in the Albion talisman as an alternative to Mykhailo Mudryk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gunners lost out on their main January transfer target, after Chelsea pipped their London rivals to the signing of the Ukrainian from Shakhtar Donetsk, in a deal which cost the club £88.5m.

Following the 3-0 victory over Liverpool on Saturday (January 14), De Zerbi said the door was still open for Trossard to remain at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi said: “He has to understand he has to work in my way because I am coach and I decide the rules inside the dressing room.