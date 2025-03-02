Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion has impressed of late

Brighton team news ahead of their FA Cup fifth round clash at Newcastle

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion went with their strongest possible XI in their bid to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals at Newcastle.

Albion were semi-finalists in 2019 and 2023 and hope to go one stage further under Fabian Hurzeler this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German head coach has had injury issues this term but arrived at St James' Park on the back of four straight wins.

There were few surprises in Hurzeler's XI to face a Newcastle team who are already through to the League Cup final, where they face Liverpool on March 16.

The only change from the 2-1 win against Bournemouth was Jack Hinshelwood returning to the starting XI in place of Diego Gomez who impressed on his first start at Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio keeps his spot and has been in excellent form for Albion of late and the £40m singing from Leeds United has five goals in his last seven matches.

The Frenchman operates in the No 10 role and will help link the midfield with the attacking talents of Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma and former Newcastle man Yankuba Minteh.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, speaking on ITV said: “I think Rutter, he came in from Leeds. I think he's very, very good. [He plays] just behind, obviously, [Kaoru] Mitoma, as well as [Joao] Pedro and [Yankuba] Minteh.

"But I think with [Tariq] Lamptey and [Pervis] Estupinan that's the places where I think they might get exposed. If they can get the ball down there to [Anthony] Gordon and the guys quick enough, then they can get into Isak. But it looks like a really well-balanced game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright added: “Leeds fans were gutted when he left last summer. He plays in the 10 role but gets forward well and can score goals. Great signing.”

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist added: “He [Rutter] came in from Leeds and make no mistake Brighton spent a few quid on him. He has been very good. Chips in with goals but good with the other strikers.”

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Joao Pedro. Subs: Thomas McGill, March, Gruda, Adingra, Cashin, Gomez, Ayari, Wieffer, Welbeck.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe made five changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Liverpool last time out. Striker Alexander Isak, who missed the Liverpool match with a groin injury starts as does Joelinton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is between the sticks ahead of Nick Pope, with Lewis Miley and Kieran Trippier also back in. Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Trippier, Miley, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Isak, Gordon. Subs: Pope, Wilson, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes.