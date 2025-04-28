Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion team and transfer news

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney believes Brighton could struggle to keep Carlos Baleba at the Amex Stadium this summer.

The Cameroon international has been excellent for the Seagulls this term and his sublime winner in the 3-2 win against West Ham last Saturday keeps Albion in the mix for European qualification next term.

Deeney named Baleba in his BBC Team of the Week and wrote: "Brighton will do well to keep hold of Baleba. There are so many levels to go up in his armoury - he is just frightening. He's tall and powerful and his celebration after his last-minute winner wasn't too bad either."

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion scored a brilliant winner against West Ham

Baleba mainly plays in midfield but slotted in seamlessly at centre back against the Hammers.

"If we decide to play Carlos at centre-back then I am sure he will do it great," said head coach Fabian Hurzeler prior to the West Ham match. "He did great against Leicester. He meets all the demands to play there.

"I know he prefers to play in midfield but to have this flexibility, to have players who can play several positions is always an advantage in the squad."

Baleba, 21, was signed by Brighton in 2023 from Lille for around £20m as a replacement for Moises Caicedo – who moved to Chelsea for a record breaking £115m.

Baleba’s form this season has alerted the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City who have both been linked with a summer move for the Albion ace.

The former Lile man has so far made 73 appearances for Brighton with four goals and two assists. He is contracted with the Seagulls until July 2028.

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber admitted earlier this season that Brighton will “likely” sell their top talents – including the likes of Baleba, Kaoru Mitoma and most likely Joao Pedro.

