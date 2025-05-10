Lewis Dunk absence explained for Brighton vs Wolves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wolves vs Brighton Premier League team news

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Dunk was a notable absentee from the Brighton XI as Fabian Hurzeler named his starting line-up to face Wolves.

Dunk, 33, has struggled with calf and rib injuries at times this season but the club captain had started the last six Premier League matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex World asked the club for clarification and were told “a small issue”. An update, will appear here as soon as we speak to Hurzeler after the match.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion misses out at Wolves

Jan Paul van Hecke – who was named the Brighton Player of the Year at this week's awards night – starts in central defence alongside Adam Webster, who has recovered from a hamstring issue and makes his first Premier League start since the 2-2 draw at Manchester City back in March.

There is also a start for Tariq Lamptey, who will likely feature at right back. Lamptey is out of contract this summer and has been linked with an end of season free transfer move to Everton or Ajax.

Yasin Ayari returns to the XI after dropping to the bench for the 1-1 draw against Newcastle and Dutch international Mats Wieffer also keeps his spot and could partner Carlos Baleba in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Welbeck continues to lead the line in the absence of Joao Pedro,who serves the third of his three match ban following his red card at Brentford.

Defender Joel Veltman returned last week against Newcastle after a foot injury but drops from the squad today due to "a minor" injury.

Brighton starting XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Webster, van Hecke, Estupinan, Wieffer, Baleba, Ayari, O'Riley, Minteh, Welbeck. Substitutes: Steele, Igor Julia, Gruda, Adsingra, Cashin, Mitoma, Hinshelwood, Gomez, Howell.

Wolves starting XI: Jose Sa, Toti, Agbadou, M Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Andre, Nelson Semedo, Joao Gomes, Guedes, M Munetsi, Matheus Cunha. Substitutes: Bentley, Bueno, Traore, Strand Larsen, Rodrigo Gomes, Sarabia, Bellegarde, Djiga, Mane.

For your next Albion read: Brighton boss sends Julio Enciso warning as Ipswich Town prepare summer transfer decision