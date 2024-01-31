Lewis Dunk delivers scathing Brighton verdict after Luton Town thrashing and sets Crystal Palace demand
Albion were 2-0 down inside the opening three minutes at Kenilworth Road after quickfire goals from Elijah Adebayo and Chiedozie Ogbene before the former completed his hat-trick with goals shortly before and after half time.
Following the defeat, Seagulls skipper Dunk lambasted his side for their display on Tuesday night and demanded they raise their game when they host rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex on Saturday.
He told My Albion TV: "We were terrible. They [Luton] deserved to win, we deserved to lose and you can't start a game of football like we did; being 2-0 down in two minutes. I think that two minutes summed up the game for us, we were miles off it. They were better in every aspect, they won every duel, every 50/50, they ran more than us, and they wanted it more. We can't turn up and play like that for our fans, it is terrible.
"It's a massive learning curve for us. We have got a big game on Saturday against Crystal Palace and we've got to make sure we come wanting it a lot more than we did today. It's a massive game for our fans and we have to make sure we turn up from the start of that game and not like we did today (Tuesday).”
The result means Brighton are eighth in the Premier League but they could be leapfrogged by Manchester United and Chelsea if they win their games in hand.