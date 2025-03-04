Lewis Dunk, Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman: Brighton injury list and expected return dates ahead of Fulham

Brighton’s injury list in full ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Fulham at the Amex Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope for positive news from the medical department this week as they prepare to face Fulham at the Amex Stadium.

Sunday's FA Cup fifth round win at Newcastle was a fifth consecutive victory for Fabian Hurzeler and are high on confidence as they welcome ninth placed Fulham.

Injuries do however remain a concern for Hurzeler with up to seven players expected to miss the Saturday afternoon clash, while Tariq Lamptey will serve his one-match suspension following his dismissal at Newcastle.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion is a doubt ahead of Fulham

Igor Julio - hamstring: The Brazilian defender suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal last January and remains ruled out for the season.

James Milner - hamstring: The 39-year-old has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury at the Emirates Stadium last August. Hurzeler has refused to rule him out for the season but appears no closer to a return.

Ferdi Kadioglu - toe: The Turkey international underwent surgery on a toe problem picked up during the 2-1 loss at Liverpool last November. A real shame as the £25m summer arrival was starting to look very good indeed. Still not training with the group and no sign of a return.

Lewis Dunk - rib: The Albion skipper picked up a rib issue in the first half of the FA Cup fourth-round win against Chelsea. Said to be making progress but the Fulham match could arrive too soon.

Jason Steele - shoulder: The reliable back-up keeper had surgery on his shoulder and remains some way away from a return. Next month could see a potential return as Carl Rushworth provides the backup for Verbruggen.

Joel Veltman - foot: The experienced Dutch defender has a foot/ankle problem and has missed the last three matches. Fulham this Saturday could be too soon with Manchester City away on March 15 a potential target.

Kaoru Mitoma - knee: Hobbled off in the 91st minute at Newcastle with what appeared to be an injury to the left knee. We have to wait for the scan. But hopefully, it’s not that bad. Let’s wait," said Hurzeler. A doubt for Saturday.

Matt O’Riley – illness: The former Celtic man will hope to recover from a stomach bug that ruled him out of Brighton’s FA Cup win at Newcastle.