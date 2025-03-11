Liverpool linked with summer move for Brighton ace amid Virgil Van Dijk contract confusion

Transfer gossip: Brighton’s Dutch defender wanted by Liverpool

Liverpool are said to be keen on Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Netherlands international has been excellent for the Seagulls for the past two seasons and scored his first goal for the club in the 2-1 win against Fulham last Saturday.

Van Hecke joined Brighton from NAC Breda in 2020 and had successful loans at Heerenveen and Blackburn Rovers.

The 24-year-old then established himself in the Albion team under previous boss Roberto De Zerbi and has continued his fine form with current head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Van Hecke is a strong and powerful defender but also impresses when advancing forward and with his range of passing.

The Dutchman has started 25 of Albion’s 28 Premier League matches so far, having missed just two matches earlier this term with a groin issue.

His consistent performances have been key in Brighton’s push for Europe – especially as fellow centre backs Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk and Igor Julio have had numerous injury issues this season.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are keen to bolster their defensive ranks for next season and according to an exclusive from GIVEMESPORT, have targeted Van Hecke, who is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027.

Champions in waiting Liverpool could lose their 33-year-old captain Virgil van Dijk this summer as talks on a new contract have so far failed to reach a conclusion.

“What the future brings I have no idea,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports, last month. “Anybody who says they know it – they are wrong.”

Meanwhile, Van Hecke is fully focussed on Albion’s push for Europe.

Speaking after his goal and Albion’s win against Fulham, Van Hecke said: "Yeah, and I think Fulham you could see today as well, they're a really strong side and I can understand why they're also doing well in the table.

"We are in good form, so we beat Bournemouth, who was a good opponent and today again. In the next weeks, we will hopefully beat other good teams.”

Van Hecke also praised the influence of his captain Dunk in his development with Brighton.

"I've been playing for two years with him and it's just looking at him and the way he does it and the way he passes the ball, the way he blocks.

"I think it's just looking sometimes at other players and then you can see how good they are and then you pick up some things by yourself.”

