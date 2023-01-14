Liverpool were outfought and ultimately thrashed by a flying Brighton side in the Premier League this afternoon (Saturday, January 14).

Man-of-the-match Solly March scored a fine brace – and Danny Welbeck added a superb third – as Albion cruised to a 3-0 victory and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool never looked like getting a result.

Here’s how we rated the visitors:

Alisson - 5: Was fortunate to get away with a foul on Solly March in the box after VAR overturned the penalty decision. Could do little about three goals in the second half and not helped at all by those in front of him. Had to dash off his line on more than one occasion to clear the ball.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a 3 in our player ratings after Liverpool were beaten by Brighton (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 3: Very poor. Not solid enough defensively and provided little attacking threat. One crucial goal-line clearance in the first-half and decent cross for Gakpo in the second. Booked.

Joel Matip - 5: Did well in the first half to help keep the scores at 0-0. Made a couple of crucial tackles on Mitoma, who was electric in the opening 45 minutes. Undid his hard work right at the beginning of the second half, with a loose pass which resulted in Brighton's opener. Defence didn't recover and hosts quickly doubled their lead. Booked. Substituted for Joe Gomez

Ibrahima Konaté - 5: Had to work really hard to keep up with Brighton's relentless attacks in the first half. A couple of dodgy moments presented goal-scoring chances. Lost his man for second goal.

Andy Robertson - 5: Didn't make any notable errors but he was unable to get forward to pose a threat.

Jordan Henderson - 4: Poor performance from the England veteran. A couple of bad fouls and was rightly booked. Replaced by Harvey Elliott.

Fabinho - 5: Lack of energy as Brighton dominated the midfield battles. One nice through ball to Salah could have led to a goal on the break. Replaced by Naby Keïta on 68th minute.

Thiago Alcántara - 6: One of Liverpool's better players and did his best to help them onto a comeback in the second half with some nice touches and passes. Overrun by Brighton's energy in midfield but improved. One crucial tackle of note

Mo Salah - 4: A couple of opportunities on the break but didn't make them count. Wasteful shot over the bar.

Cody Gakpo - 4: A couple of half chances but Liverpool's latest signing didn't pose a real threat. Didn't look like the same player that lit up the World Cup group stages.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 4: No impact but difficult for him when Brighton dominated the ball throughout. Replaced by Ben Doak with 20 minutes remaining.

Subs:

Ben Doak - 6: Thankless task for the teeanger but he did reasonably well off the bench, with nothing to lose.

Harvey Elliott - 6: Injected a little bit of energy as Liverpool threatened to get a goal back but Welbeck killed the game.

Joe Gomez - 5: Didn't provide much defensive security after his second half introduction. Beaten by fantastic Welbeck skill for third goal.

