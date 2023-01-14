Jurgen Klopp had no complaints after his Liverpool team were well beaten 3-0 by an ‘outstanding’ Brighton performance.

Liverpool put in an abject performance as Albion dominated from start to finish at the Amex, with Solly March scoring a brace and Danny Welbeck adding a third.

“Congratulations Brighton, they played an outstanding game,” a downbeat Klopp said, in his post-match press conference. “I really thought in moments we made it too easy for them but in general they played outstanding. We were not.

"We tried to help the boys with slightly different organisation. We had moments where it worked well and we put them under pressure bit we lose the ball much too easily. That’s the main problem.”

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Klopp said Liverpool ‘never got going’ against a Brighton side which was ‘better for the whole 90/96 minutes’

He said: "It’s 0-0 at half-time but the start of the second half was the worst possible. It was clear one team was ready to play a really good game.

"One team was fighting with themselves to get something going. We didn’t win the key battles, the key challenges. It’s fully my responsibility. I had an idea with a different formation. That didn’t work out so, sorry.”

Klopp said Brighton were a team ‘full of joy and confidence’ and Liverpool had to take advantage of ‘key moments’.

"We had chances for 2-1,” he said. “There was no moment we could get a lift. The outcome was horrible to watch to be honest.

"Everyone with a Brighton shirt on, or with a Brighton heart, enjoyed the game a lot. I don’t think anyone with a Liverpool heart enjoyed it for a second.

“Nothing worked out today. I have nothing good to say about this game. I can’t remember a worse game, not only Liverpool. That’s my responsibility. That makes it a really low point. We had injuries but our team wasn’t a bad one.”