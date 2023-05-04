Former FC Twente and Ajax midfielder Jan van Halst has urged Brighton defender Joël Veltman to stay at Brighton & Hove Albion amid rumours linking the 31-year-old with a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

The Netherlands international has been ever-present for the Seagulls during their tremendous 2022-23 campaign.

Veltman has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, and has established himself as Albion’s first-choice right-back ahead of Tariq Lamptey.

The defender’s excellent campaign has caught the eye of one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Spanish outlet SPORT has claimed LaLiga champions-elect FC Barcelona want to sign Veltman in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barça are keen on the Dutchman due to his ability to play at right-back and centre-half.

Barcelona hope to bring Veltman in on a free – but the defender recently revealed talks to extend his Brighton contract had got underway.

Ex-Netherlands under-21 international van Halst thought a move to the five-time UEFA Champions League winners wasn’t a ‘logical choice’ for Veltman.

The 54-year-old said Veltman was ‘very much appreciated’ at the Seagulls, and may not enjoy regular game time in Catalonia.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, as relayed by Ajax Showtime, van Halst said: “I don’t think it’s a logical choice, neither for Veltman nor FC Barcelona.

“Veltman plays in a great football team. Brighton were knocked out in the FA Cup semi-final by Manchester United, but they were better.

“Veltman was part of that and he often plays there. He is very much appreciated there.

“Barcelona is building a new team and he is a bit older. At Brighton he can operate a little more from the defence.

“However, if Barcelona calls, then I understand that it is very attractive.

“The question is whether you will play enough matches. It is possible that you sit on the bench all season and can participate once in a while.

