Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reaction from Brighton’s painful loss at Brentford

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown criticised Brighton left-back Pervis Estupinan after the 4-2 Premier League loss at Brentford.

The Bees went ahead early when Bryan Mbeumo powered through the heart of Fabian Hurzeler’s defence to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Welbeck headed Brighton level at the end of the first half, Mbeumo then restored the lead immediately after the restart before Yoane Wissa’s deflected effort made it three.

Pervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion challenges Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford

Joao Pedro was dismissed for lashing out at Nathan Collins in the 61st minute before a late goal from Kaoru Mitoma gave the visitors hope, which was ultimately dashed at the end by Christian Norgaard’s clinching header.

Mbeumo was a dangerman for Brentford throughout and Keown, speaking on Match of the Day, felt Estupinan was at fault against him.

"When this guy [Mbeumo] gets on the ball, he's always trying to find the goal and gets a deflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it doesn't matter, look at this, Estupinan, if you tell me is he's sprinting? Where's that ball going, over the top, he's jogging!

"That is just, honestly, that is not good enough," said the MOTD pundit.

"Mbeumo he knows his mate is there, this telepathic link-up between the two of them.

"34 goals, I mean, these two are only behind Luis Diaz and Mo Salah for goals scored, so those two deserve some credit."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joao Pedro deserved red card

Dion Dublin was also on pundit duty and of Pedro's red card, Dublin told host Gary Linker: "You can tell, as ex-players, you can tell by Dijal-Pedro, look at his face, he knows he's been aggressive, overly aggressive, and unfortunately, yeah, he deserves to go."

The match ended, after more than 20 minutes of second-half stoppage time, with the concerning sight of Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke being carried from the pitch on a stretcher wearing a neck brace after colliding with Yunus Konak.

Brighton announced on Saturday evening that Van Hecke had been taken to hospital for tests as a precaution but was subsequently discharged.

Brighton boss Hurzeler was jeered with cries of “you don’t know what you’re doing” from away fans when he took off lone striker Welbeck at 3-1 down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The discontent with the manager was clearly audible to owner Tony Bloom who watched the game amongst the travelling supporters.

“That’s fine, if they have their opinion,” said Hurzeler. “I think the team played well after (the substitution).”

Brighton are now five games without a win, with their own European hopes beginning to dwindle.

“In the end I am responsible for that, I have to find the right solutions,” said Hurzeler. “We know there are some things that aren’t perfectly ongoing. We’re struggling with availability, struggling with the connections on the pitch. We do too many individual mistakes. That’s why I’m here, to find solutions.”

For your next Albion read: Brighton Player ratings against Brentford: plenty of 5’s and one 4 after ‘violent’ red card