Major boost as £30m Brighton star gets green light to face Liverpool at the Amex Stadium

Team news ahead of Brighton’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium – Monday, 8pm

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will be able to call upon the talents of Joao Pedro for this Monday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool.

The Brazilian striker has been suspended for the last three matches after his red card in the 4-2 loss at Brentford last month.

Pedro missed the 3-2 win against West Ham, the 1-1 draw against Newcastle and last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Wolves.

Brighton have coped quite well and scored six goals in his absence but missed his qualities in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle in particular.

Pedro’s return for the last two matches will give ninth-placed Seagulls a huge boost as they look to secure Conference League football next term.

Fabian Hurzeler’s team are just below Brentford on goal difference and eighth position could earn Conference League action next season, if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final next weekend.

Pedro has 10 Premier League goals this term and will be available for selection to face Liverpool and also the final match of Albion’s season at Tottenham on May 25.

His tangle with Brentford defender Nathan Collins was first time Pedro has been sent off for the Seagulls since his £30m arrival from Watford in 2022.

After his red, Hurzeler said: “Very frustrating. He immediately apologised after the game. He knew that he did something wrong and therefore we had a discussion with him.

"We said that we don't accept things like this. But also Joao is a young player. He makes mistakes and hopefully he learned from this mistake for his future.”

