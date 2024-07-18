Major injury blow for Brighton as £16m ace to miss Everton and Man United season openers

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen impressed for the Netherlands at EURO 2024

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to be without their first choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen for the start of the new Premier League season.

Verbruggen was excellent for the Netherlands at Euro 2024 and helped his country to the semi-finals, where they suffered an agonising last gasp defeat to England.

The 21-year-old was expected to be the first choice keeper for new head coach Fabian Hurzeler but those plans could be delayed due to reports of an as yet unspecified injury, that is set to keep him out for six weeks.

Verbruggen has enjoyed an impressive rise after joining Albion from Anderlecht last summer for £16m. He shared the goalkeeping duties with Jason Steele last term as former boss Roberto De Zerbi eased Verbruggen into Premier League life with his rotation policy and made 27 appearances for the Seagulls in total.

He is now set to miss Albion’s pre-season trip to Japan and at least the first two matches of the Premier League season – away at Everton on August 17 and home against Manchester United on August 24. He could be in line to feature away at Arsenal for Albion’s third match of the season on August 31.

Steele could be in line to step up once more but it could also be a chance for Carl Rushworth to impress. Rushworth was excellent while on loan at Swansea last term and looks to be Premier League ready.

Albion also have Canada international Tom McGill, while Kjell Scherpen and James Beadle are on loan at Sturm Graz and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.