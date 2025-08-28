All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler patiently provided another update on the future of his star midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The 21-year-old Cameroon international has been in demand this summer with Manchester United pushing hard to secure his services.

The Seagulls have so far held firm in their £100m-plus valuation, which seemed to be enough to deter Manchester United from advancing for this window at least.

However, United are in a fresh crisis after their embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at Grimsby last night and some thought they may look to reignite the deal in the final days of the transfer window - especially if out-of-favour midfielder Kobe Mainoo was offered to Brighton in an attempt to sweeten the deal.

But asked if he was 100 per cent confident Baleba would stay with the Seagulls, Hurzeler told a press conference: “Yes. If there is a number more than 100, I would even say more than 100. I am confident.”

The Seagulls host Manchester City on Sunday fresh from a 6-0 midweek victory at Oxford in the Carabao Cup where summer recruit Stefanos Tzimas struck twice.

Hurzeler in daily contact with Tony Bloom

Hurzeler is unsure if more additions will follow, though, during the final days of the transfer window.

“I have a feeling that sometimes it is not so clever to share always the feeling you have in public but overall I am very happy with the squad,” Hurzeler explained.

“I have daily exchange with Tony (Bloom), with Paul (Barber), with David (Weir), so overall I’m very pleased with how the process went so far and let’s see if there might be any more changes.”

Julio Enciso and Chelsea update

Hurzeler also revealed that Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso is back in rehab training after his proposed move to Chelsea/Strasbourg reportedly collapsed due to a knee issue.

“It's not a big injury,” said the Albion head coach. “He's back in rehab training.

“It's very important that the players know our thoughts and our plans for the future.

“We always have an open conversation with Julio and then we will see what happens in the next days.”

