Manchester United great Wes Brown believes Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is a better fit for Ruben Amorim than Carlos Baleba.

United pushed to sign Baleba from Brighton in the previous transfer window but were put off by Albion's £100m-plus valuation for the Cameroon international.

The Red Devils are keen to add to their midfield as they continue to rebuild under Ruben Amorim. Brighton are unlikely to entertain bids for Baleba in January and any move for the 21-year-old Cameroon international will likely have to be at the end of the season.

Brown though believes his old club should switch focus and push to sign England international Wharton instead.

“I’d have to go for Adam Wharton,” said Brown, who made 232 appearances for United.

“I love him, and I think it’s always good if you can add an English player to the squad.

“He’s strong, he’s talented, he’s technically good, and he knows his job on the pitch. He knows the Premier League and I’d have no problem if United bring him in.”

Wharton can replace Casemiro at United

Brown feels Wharton could be the perfect replacement for 33-year-old Brazilian Casemiro and thinks the Palace man would link well with the existing players at Old Trafford.

“I think he could maybe be the right replacement for Casemiro,” Brown added to 10 Bet Casino. “He’s not going to be there for years to come, and it might be time for that position to be freshened up.

“The midfield is all about combinations and partnerships, so if Wharton comes in he’d have to be able to link up with the players we’ve already got.

“We saw for England when it was Scholes, Lampard and Gerrard, you can’t just shove your best players into a team and hope it works. It’s not as simple as that.

“You need a manager to make sure the combinations are right, and for Wharton, I think he would be the right man for that position in midfield.”

Baleba’s improvement has been ‘immense’

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom, speaking this week, admitted United tried to sign Baleba last summer.

“I don’t think Baleba was a saga,” said Bloom to The Argus. “There was interest from Manchester United, and we said that he wasn't available this summer and they went away.

“So we've had many bigger sagas in the past. But Carlos Baleba, his improvement has been immense.

“Massively important player to this football club, and just delighted that he's with us for this season.”

