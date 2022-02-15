Manchester United 2-0 Brighton - Cristiano Ronaldo ends goal drought on night of VAR drama

Ronaldo, who was without a goal in 2022, found the bottom corner six minutes into the second half after Yves Bissouma gifted the ball to Scott McTominay.

Things went from bad to worse for Albion when captain Lewis Dunk saw red for bringing down Anthony Elanga. The centre-half was initially given a yellow card but VAR intervened and told the referee to check the pitchside monitor.

The reversal of the decision was controversial, as Adam Webster looked set to catch up with Elanga, whose first touch was heavy.

Ronaldo, who was without a goal in 2022, found the top corner six minutes into the second half to end his biggest drought since 2009. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The hosts missed a host of chances to put the game beyond Brighton but Fernandes made sure of the points deep into injury time to give Ralf Rangnick's side their first win in three league games.

Game of two halves

Brighton dominated the first half against a Manchester United side, which looked devoid of confidence and ideas.

Marc Cucurella and Pascal Gross were heavily involved as Brighton probed and controlled possession with some patient build-up play.

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, said Brighton 'just look a better side', adding: "Man Utd at the moment look very, very ordinary."

If not for David De Gea's heroics, Graham Potter's side would have been ahead at half-time, with Jakub Moder twice going close.

The Polish International had the best chance of the first half when he was found unmarked by Joel Veltman's inch-perfect cross. The header was spot on but a diving De Gea somehow managed to keep it out.

Manchester United looked occasionally looked a threat on the break and their best chance came when Jadon Sancho shot straight at the keeper after being found by Cristiano Ronaldo's mart back-heel.

Football is, of course, a game of two halves and Man United could only improve after the break.

They did just that and made Brighton pay for their missed chances.

The red card was a further hammer blow and Graham Potter reacted by bringing on the dangerous Tariq Lamptey and Steve Alzate.

It was always going to be difficult for Albion and they had Robert Sanchez to thank for not falling further behind.

The Spanish keeper starred as Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes missed guilt-edged opportunities to make sure of the points and it nearly proved costly when third substitute Danny Welbeck missed a great headed chance as the game approached injury time.