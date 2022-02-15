'Couldn’t hack Maupay' - Key Manchester United defender pulls out of team to face Brighton in late change

Raphael Varane was named in the starting XI to face Brighton but it was announced shortly afterwards that he had to pull out the squad through illness. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Varane was named in the starting XI but it was announced shortly afterwards that he had to pull out the squad through illness. He has been replaced by Victor Lindelof.

Varane has been the Red Devils' stand-out defender this season and his absence will come as a blow to Ralf Rangnick, who is looking to guide his side back to winning ways after 1-1 draws against Burnley and Southampton.

It, however, will be a welcome boost to Graham Potter and Brighton.

Here is how fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

@wilfbha: "Couldn’t hack Maupay."

@GarryDevilDada: "Rangnick spoke about Varane's fitness in the presser and he falls ill today. Man we are cursed big time!"

@Kisilu2Paul: "We are doomed."

@Seanpitman90: "Sums up our luck at the minute things going wrong even before games now."

Meanwhile, Albion fans are mostly pleased with how Potter has lined up his side but were surprised by one absentee.

Leandro Trossard, Alexis MacAllister and Yves Bissouma have come in for Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck.

"Get Lamptey in and it’s perfect," wrote @ryanadsett.

@OllieBhafc_·replied: "Agreed but can’t risk him playing 3 games in 1 week."

@bhamatt_: "perfectttt."

@fpl_duck added: "Beautiful lineup. Lamptey will come on and terrorise second half."