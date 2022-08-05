Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issues four word Cristiano Ronaldo update ahead of Brighton opener

The legendary Portuguese striker has asked to leave Old Trafford in order to play for a club competing in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The 37-year-old has barely featured in United’s pre-season. Ronaldo did not join the Reds for their tour to Thailand and Australia – citing ‘personal reasons’ – and was left out of the defeat to Atletico Madrid in Oslo last Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He finally made his pre-season bow last weekend, playing 45 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano last Sunday.

Erik ten Hag has issued an update on the status of wantaway Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. Picture by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Man United forward Anthony Martial has been ruled out of Sunday’s clash with Albion due to injury, opening the door for the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus star to make a sensational return to ten Hag’s team.

Speaking on whether Ronaldo was in line to start against the Seagulls, ten Hag said: “We will see Sunday.”

When pressed further, he added: “I am really happy he is here. We have a top striker. We stick to the plan.”

Ronaldo’s commitment to the Reds was brought into further question when he was seen leaving Old Trafford before the end of United’s pre-season draw with Rayo.

The Portugal captain was pictured leaving the stadium with teammate Diogo Dalot. But, unlike Ronaldo, the right-back had not been named in the Reds’ squad for the game.

Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, David de Gea and Martial were amongst those who watched the Rayo Vallecano friendly from the directors' box and left their seats ten minutes before the end.

In an interview with Dutch media outlet Viaplay, ten Hag, who takes charge of his first competitive Manchester United game on Sunday, said it was ‘unacceptable’ that several senior United players left last weekend’s friendly at Old Trafford early.

But only Ronaldo has come into criticism from the UK press, and ten Hag was quick to defend the legendary striker.

He added: "There were many players who left but the spotlight is on Cristiano.