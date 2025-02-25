Brighton are back in contention for Europe

Former Chelsea and Blackburn striker Chris Sutton believes Brighton is back in contention for a top-five finish ahead of their Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

The Seagulls are ninth in the table but are just four points behind fifth-placed Newcastle and four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

The clash against sixth-placed Bournemouth – who have been the surprise package this season – is huge for both teams as the Champions League spots are expected to include the fifth spot this season.

Sutton, writing in his BBC predictions column, said: “With a couple of wins, Brighton have put themselves back in a position where they have got a real chance of making the top five - so this game is massive for both teams.

“Bournemouth had Illia Zabarnyi sent off early on in Saturday's defeat by Wolves, and that really disrupted them. They need to find their feet again quickly because I don't think anyone saw that result coming.

“I am pretty sure the readers will go for a 1-1 draw here and, although I'd like to pick a winner, I also think it will end up honours even.” Sutton's prediction: 1-1.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has impressed this season and has turned their form around following their 7-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

They have hit back with Premier League wins against Chelsea and Southampton – scoring seven and conceding none – and they also advanced in the FA Cup thanks to a fourth-round win against Chelsea.

"I would say that the key thing from this club is always about developing young players, developing the group,” said Hurzeler when asked if the season will be a failure if they don’t qualify for Europe. “When we started this season, we had a lot of new signings and changes. It was more about getting the right culture, identifying what is important for the group and then really trying to build the spirit because that's what always makes a club strong, this togetherness, this spirit, the values that represent this club.

We really tried to manage the change and now it's about having internal goals and visions – where we want to go. We're really looking at our development, the development of the players and as a group. Then we will see what happens at the end of the season.”

Hurzeler added: “It’s too early to talk about failure if we don't achieve European football. We have to wait for the right time to talk about this and at the moment it's not the right time for that.”