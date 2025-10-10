Matt O'Riley issues honest update on Brighton future after 'trust' claim

All the latest transfer and team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton midfielder Matt O'Riley is enjoying his time on loan in the south of France with Marseille.

O'Riley sealed a surprise season loan move in the final moments of the summer transfer window and teamed up with previous Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi at the Orange Vélodrome.

Marseille reportedly paid a £1.7m loan fee to the Seagulls but no obligation to buy was included in the deal.

The 24-year-old Denmark international started the first two matches of the season for Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton. He was then dropped for the home win against Manchester City and hours later he was jetting off to join De Zerbi's team.

He has made two starts in the Champions League - against Real Madrid and Ajax - and started three from his four appearances in League 1.

O'Riley impressed in his last outing as he scored and claimed an assist in a 3-0 away win at Metz.

Marseille have won five and lost twice in their first seven league outings. They are second, just two points adrift of leaders PSG and level on points with Liam Rosenoir's third placed Strasbourg.

O'Riley is currently on international duty with Denmark and was an unused substitute as they blasted six past Belarus in a Group C World Cup Qualifier last night. They host Greece this Sunday.

Marseille is a great experience

"It's a really good experience for me to play for Marseille," said O'Riley to reporters prior to the match.

"I just enjoy it every day and I try not to think too much ahead.

"I know I'm going back to Brighton, but you never know what happens in football. We'll worry about it when it comes.

"I was well aware that Marseille would be a good experience for me.

“The club has many passionate fans and plays a good style of football that suits me perfectly.

“And I've also got a manager who trusts me. That helps a lot as a player."

O’Riley has struggled to establish himself in the Brighton first team following his £25m move from Celtic in 2024. He had previously been linked with moves to Everton, Atalanta, Napoli, Juventus and Roma.

He is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2029.