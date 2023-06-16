Moises Caicedo next club: Major change for Arsenal and Chelsea after fresh Fabrizio Romano and agent update

Brighton and Hove Albion are braced for losing star midfielder Moises Caicedo – but which club is he set to join?

Brighton are known for maximising profit when selling players and they have reportedly set a sky-high price for Moises Caicedo of £100m.

The lofty starting figure will not however deter the likes of Chelsea from entering talks with Albion for the impressive Ecuador international. Caicedo remains contracted with Brighton until June 2027 and it is understood the Seagulls do have an option for a further year. Albion have protected themselves in the best possible way and enables them to start discussions with suitors on the front foot. £100m for Caicedo would represent impressive business for the Seagulls who signed the youngster from Independiente del Valle for around £4m in 2021. His performances have caught the eye of many and he has previously been linked with moves to Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle, Real Madrid and Arsenal. Indeed the Gunners were determined to sign Caicedo in the previous transfer window and saw a £70m bid rejected by Brighton. The midfield man went on to play a vital role for Albion and helped them to sixth place finish and secure a Europa League spot for the first time in their history.

Keeping Caicedo would be the ideal outcome for Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton but their chances of retaining his services seem to be growing ever slimmer. The best the club can hope for is to gain the highest price possible, which should easily surpass the £63m Chelsea paid Brighton last year to sign Marc Cucurella.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton is wanted by Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted “Talks between Chelsea and Brighton for Moisés Caicedo will start next week, as the conversation on personal terms is very advanced — close to being agreed as revealed yesterday. For sure, Caicedo will leave Brighton this summer.”

Chelsea Latest odds: 1/4, Arsenal Latest odds: 12/1, Man United: 10/1. Bayern Munich: 22/1. Man City: 33/1. Liverpool: 25/1.

Caicedo’s agent Manuel Sierra speaking to SussexWorld, as reported by Charlie Haffenden, said: “Let’s see [what happens]. We are open to listen [for all offers].”

“Moises is very happy playing in the Premier League as he is now, but let’s see what happens in the summer,” Sierra told our sister title LondonWorld.

“He is happy [at Brighton] and grateful to them for having given him the chance to fulfil one of his dreams [of playing in the Premier League].