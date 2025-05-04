Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton’s hopes of playing in Europe next season took a blow as Alexander Isak scored an 89th penalty to earn Newcastle a point from an entertaining Premier League.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yankuba Minteh’s first-half strike against his former team looked like it was going to earn Albion a crucial three points in their quest to finish eighth – and have a chance of playing in next season’s UEFA Conference League.

It seemed luck was on Brighton’s side after VAR twice intervened – when referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot on two occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle were not to be denied a penalty at the third time of asking though.

Alexander Isak levelled the scoring from 12 yards on the 89th minute after Yasin Ayari used his hand to block a goal-bound free-kick. Photo: Natalie Mayhew / ButterflyFootie

Alexander Isak levelled the scoring from 12 yards on the 89th minute after Yasin Ayari used his hand to block a goal-bound free-kick.

Former Premier League defender Daniel Gabbidon said: “What is Ayari doing? He had a teammate just to the side of him that would have blocked it himself. He's stuck his left arm out. It's a moment of madness.”

With Albion leading 1-0, Willock went tumbling in the box after an apparent foul by Van Hecke on the 70th minute mark. Pawson pointed to the spot but was advised by VAR to check the pitchside monitor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pawson then decided that no foul was committed by the Brighton defender and booked Willock for simulation.

The Premier League Match Centre’s statement on X read: “VAR checked the referee’s call of penalty for the challenge by van Hecke on Willock and recommended an on-field review – with this deemed to be minimal contact and not sufficient for a penalty. Upon review, the referee awarded an indirect free kick to Brighton and issued a yellow card to Willock for simulation.”

Gabbidon said, on BBC Radio 5 Live, that it was the ‘correct decision’.

He added: "I don't think he was quite sure with his initial decision. I'm glad to see Willock getting booked as well because you see it so often these days where they go over easily and don't.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a case of déjà vu as the referee pointed to the spot earlier in the second half when Anthony Gordon was fouled by Tariq Lamptey.

However, a check of the VAR monitor showed that the contact was outside the box and a free-kick was awarded.

Gabbidon said: “What is Lamptey doing there? It's poor defending. He dangles his leg out but he gets away with it. He's a lucky, lucky boy.”

The result means Brighton sit in tenth place with 52 points. Brentford are now above them on goal difference, with both teams one point below eighth-placed Bournemouth.

Fulham have slipped to 11th after their defeat against Aston Villa.