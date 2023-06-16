Jan Paul van Hecke has revealed Brighton & Hove Albion have exercised their option to extend his contract – but admitted ‘nothing has been signed yet’.

The defender made 13 appearances in all competitions last season for the Seagulls, but spent the majority of the campaign on the bench.

The 23-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the month, but Albion have the option to extend his deal until 2024.

Van Hecke, who is currently preparing for the Netherlands’ UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign in Romania and Georgia later this month, revealed a decision on his future will be made after the tournament.

The Dutchman said his intention was to ‘extend’ his stay at the Amex, but hinted he could look ‘somewhere else’ if he doesn’t feature regularly for Roberto De Zerbi’s side next season.

Van Hecke is reportedly being ‘monitored’ by Feyenoord, according to Voetbal International.

The Dutch outlet claims last season’s Eredivisie champions – who recently acquired Antef Tsoungui from Brighton – made an attempt to bring van Hecke to Rotterdam in January, and manager Arne Slot is ‘still charmed by the defender’.

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster Omroep Zeeland, van Hecke said: “The option in my contract has been lifted, after the European Championship I will talk to the club about my future.

“We have had discussions with the club and that will be continued after the European Championship. The intention is to extend, but nothing has been signed yet.

“I would like to play more next season, that could be at Brighton or somewhere else. There will be more clarity after the European Championship.”

Van Hecke joined the Seagulls on a three-year deal from Dutch outfit NAC Breda in September 2020.

The giant defender then enjoyed a tremendous spell on loan at Championship side Blackburn during the 2021-22 campaign.

Van Hecke was an ever-present for Rovers after serving a three-match suspension in November.