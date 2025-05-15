'Move on' – Man United get green light to sign Brighton star and Arsenal to rekindle Joao Pedro interest
Former Manchester United player Dwight Yorke believes Brighton's Pervis Estupinan is the perfect fit for Old Trafford [Metro].
The Ecuadorian left back has been a key figure for the Seagulls this term with 35 appearances across all competitions this term.
Estupinan, 27, was signed in 2022 from Villarreal for around £15m as a replacement for Marc Cucrella, who moved to Chelsea for £63m.
The left back has proved an excellent purchase for the Seagulls and is contracted to the club until June 2027.
United have struggled at left back this term and Yorke feels Estupinan would be a great addition to Ruben Amorim's squad - especially as Luke Shaw continues to struggle with injuries.
Yorke said: "The player would be Pervis Estupinan from Brighton. He is a great athlete and gets up and down the pitch, he really understands the position and is so mobile.
"He’s a versatile player and I think United need that energy down the left. Luke Shaw is not the player he used to be with all his injuries and it’s time to move on, United are struggling and maybe it’s down to not moving players on when they should’ve done."
Arsenal in for Joao Pedro
Meanwhile Arsenal have been linked with a move for Brighton striker Joao Pedro [Arsenal News].
The Brazilian joined Brighton for £30m from Watford in 2022 and is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2028.
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with Pedro in the past but they know that Albion will drive a hard bargain for the 23-year-old who has a guide price of around £70m.
Pedro has missed the last three matches due to suspension following his red card at Brentford. He is available for selection for Albion's last two matches of the season against Liverpool and then Tottenham. Pedro has 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions this term.
