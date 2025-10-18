Nehemiah Oriola: Former Manchester United man appears in Brighton's squad again amid Kaoru Mitoma's continued absence

A name many Brighton fans won’t yet be overly familiar with, has once again appeared in Fabian Hurzeler’s Premier League squad.

With a notable lack of first-team wingers available, this has created an opportunity for 18-year-old Nehemiah Oriola.

A left winger by trade, the 18-year-old can also play on the right or in attacking midfield, according to transfermarkt.co.uk.

First choice left winger Kaoru Mitoma is still struggling with an ankle injury but Hurzeler hopes to have the Japan international back before the international break.

Oriola – a former Man United youth player – has two goals and two assists in six PL2 games so far this season. He is among the substitutes at the Amex on Saturday (November), as Albion host Leeds United.

Oriola joined Brighton’s academy from that of Manchester United’s in September 2023.

Before that, he came through the ranks at West Ham, before making the move to Manchester in August 2020 – just after he turned 13. He even met Sir Alex Ferguson at the Carrington training ground, with big things expected from the youngster.

The youngster featured on the bench at Old Trafford last weekend – and he was among the substitutes for the first time against Newcastle the week before.

Nehemiah Oriola in action during the FA Youth Cup third round match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Whitley Park on December 9, 2024. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Oriola featured for Manchester United’s under-16s and played once for the under-18s – in a win over Derby County. He featured as a substitute, aged just 15.

He is eligible to play international youth football for either England or Nigeria.

With Mitoma still out, it is less than ideal that German forward Brajan Gruda, 21, is yet to return from a knee injury.

Veteran midfielder James Milner also misses the match against Leeds – one of his former clubs.

Milner’s injury is another blow to Albion head coach Hurzeler as midfielder Jack Hinshelwood remains sidelined with his ankle injury.

Hurzeler said: “Mitoma is back on the pitch, he is training I don't think it is a big issue and we should see him before the international break.”

Defender Joel Veltman (calf) also misses out and Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) are the long term absentees.

Hurzeler added: “I think it will be the same squad like we had against Arsenal.

“So no changes regarding this. Also, the players who still have small issues, they might not be available. There are small chances, but I think that the squad from the game against Arsenal will be the squad for tomorrow.”

Brighton are 13th in the table and Hurzeler is keen to hit back after the defeats to Man United and Arsenal.

For the visit of Leeds, Hurzeler has made one change to the side that was beaten 4-2 by Manchester United – with Diego Gomez replacing Maxim De Cuyper.

Brighton XI: Bart Verbruggen, Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Mats Wieffer, Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Diego Gomez, Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Danny Welbeck

Substitutes: Jason Steele, Stefanos Tzimas, Tommy Watson, Charalampos Kostoulas, Oliver Boscagli, Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Coppola, Joe Knight, Nehemiah Oriola