Newcastle start contract talks with striker amid £60m Joao Pedro and Brighton link

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Joao Pedro’s link with a summer move to Newcastle took a fresh twist as Callum Wilson has entered into talks to extend his stay with Newcastle.

The striker arrived on Tyneside from Bournemouth in 2020 and has made 130 appearances for the Magpies, including 22 last season as the team lifted the Carabao Cup and secured Champions League football.

Both Wilson and goalkeeper John Ruddy are out of contract at the end of June and Newcastle confirmed that discussions have begun with the pair about their futures at the club and the possibility of new deals.

The Magpies also announced that Jamal Lewis will leave in the summer following the expiration of his contract, while Lloyd Kelly’s loan at Juventus will become permanent on June 30.

Pedro to Newcastle

Earlier this week Sky Sports claimed: “Newcastle are interested in Brighton forward Joao Pedro . They added: “Sky Sports News has been told Pedro would only consider a move to a club where he was first-choice striker, which could be a stumbling block to any deal.”

Pedro scored 10 goals for Brighton in the Premier League last term but fell out of favour with head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Pedro missed the last five matches of the season as he served a three match suspension for a needless red card in the 4-1 loss at Brentford.

Pedro then instigated a training ground bust-up with Albion’s Player of the Season Jan Paul Van Hecke.

Hurzeler punished his Brazilian striker by omitting him from the matchday squads for the final two matches against Liverpool and Tottenham.

Brighton won both the fixtures and could be open to offers north of £60m for their unsettled striker.

Verdict

Pedro is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027 but is widely tipped to exit the Amex Stadium this summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool have also been credited with interested, while clubs across Europe are also reportedly keen.

Pedro is a hugely talented player and at 23 still has the potential to improve further.

His ability to play numerous positions across the front line makes him an attractive option for the top clubs and it’s unlikely his recent fall-out with Brighton will deter bidders.

Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle is not certain and Pedro could be a very good option for Howe’s team, who previously tried to signed Pedro from Watford in 2023.

Newcastle need extra fire power for a Champions League campaign and Wilson signing a new contract could be on top of - not instead of - a move for Pedro.

