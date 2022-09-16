Next Brighton Manager: Everything you need to know about Mainz 05 manager and Albion target Bo Svensson

The 43-year-old is believed to be Albion’s number one target as the club searches to replace Graham Potter – who was announced as Chelsea head coach last week.

Svensson is currently managing Bundesliga side Mainz 05, the former club of Liverpool boss Jurken Klopp and Potter’s Chelsea predecessor Thomas Tuchel.

It is understood Brighton would have to pay minimal compensation to the German side compared with other coaches in the reckoning for the job, including Bodo-Glimt's highly rated Kjetil Knutsen.

According to the Athletic, owner and chairman Tony Bloom is yet to make direct contact with Svensson or Mainz.

However, Bloom, chief executive Paul Barber and technical director David Weir are believed to be stepping up their efforts to find a new head coach within the next few days.

With this in mind, here is everything you need to know about Bo Svensson.

Copenhagen beginnings and success

Born in Skørping, Northern Jutland, Svensson started playing youth football with Copenhagen reserve club Kjøbenhavns Boldklub (KB) in 1996.

He was moved to the first-team squad in 1999, under manager Kim Brink, becoming a regular first-team player by the start of the millennium.

In July 2000, future England manager Roy Hodgson was appointed Copenhagen manager. Under his leadership, the club went from mid-table obscurity to becoming the 2001 Danish Superliga champions.

It was Copenhagen’s first championship since 1993 and Svensson was a major figure in Hodgson’s backline.

Hodgson would leave that summer to join Udinese, but Svensson would go on to win a second Danish league title with the club in 2003, before winning a famous league and cup double as captain in the 2003-2004 season.

Following a disappointing 04-05 campaign, Svensson was demoted to vice-captain by Hans Backe, which marked the start of the end for the defender at the club and he began to search for a new home.

Mixed fortunes in Germany

In January 2006, Svensson moved to Germany and signed for Borussia Mönchengladbach, in a deal that cost the club £1.1 million.

Later that year, Svensson would make his debut for the Danish national team, going on to win a total of three caps for his country.

Despite the national call-up, Svensson and Mönchengladbach struggled that season, with the club finishing bottom of the Bundesliga and Svensson leaving to join Mainz 05.

He spent the rest of his career in the city on the Rhine River, but struggled to be a regular-starter in the seven years he was at the club, predominantly due to a number of major injuries.

Svensson was however a member of the Mainz squad that secured promotion to the German top flight in 2009.

Coaching career

Following his retirement in 2014, Svensson started his coaching career as an assistant coach and then a youth coach at Mainz.

In 2017, Svensson took over the U19 squad of Mainz, before taking his first managerial job in 2019 with second-tier Austrian side Liefering – a feeder club for FC Red Bull Salzburg.

Svensson was a success in Austria, taking the club from a 10th place finish in 2019, to third by the end of the 2019-2020 season.

His young side started the following season strongly as well, being in second place after 13 games.

In January 2021, Svensson’s old club’s Mainz were in danger of being relegated and fired manager Jan Siewer after a string of poor results.

Svennson left Austria and was announced as the new Mainz head coach. Instantly, the side’s fortunes turned around, with the Dane guiding the club to safety – losing only five of the 20 league games he was in charge for.

The following season, Mainz’s form under Svennson continued to be positive, with the club finishing eighth, one position below a Europa Conference League qualification spot.

The club have made a promising start to the 2022-23 campaign as well, currently sitting in sixth in the early Bundesliga table.