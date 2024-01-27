Next Liverpool manager: Roberto De Zerbi one of the 'first names' on list to replace Jurgen Klopp
Roberto De Zerbi has been chosen as the one of the main candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, according to reports in Italy.
Football transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso are currently the favourites for the job.
“The first names are those of Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi,” the Italian journalist wrote.
"The Spaniard [Alonso] is doing very well in his second season as coach in Germany, at Bayer Leverkusen. The ‘Aspirin’ are still undefeated since the beginning of the year and lead the Bundesliga table ahead of Bayern Munich.
“The Italian [De Zerbi] instead leads Brighton in this historic season for the Seagulls, the first with a participation in the cups.”
Di Marzio also claimed that Klopp ‘could become an option’ for the German national team after the European Championships.
De Zerbi, who previously managed Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk and is contracted with Albion until June 2026, said he was ‘very sad’ to hear Klopp would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.
He added: “The Premier League lose one of the best coach in the world. I consider Klopp, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Marcelo Bielsa as the best in the world.”
On his current contract and ambitions, De Zerbi said: “No. There are new news about my contract but my focus is just on the last part of the year. We are going to complete and play an historic part of the season. We want the same target of last season and we want the Europa League and the FA Cup. I keep my eye on my team.”