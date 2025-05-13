Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte had mixed fortunes at Leicester this term

Brighton’s South American ace set to return after contrasting fortunes at the King Power Stadium

Brighton talent Facundo Buonanotte will return to the Amex Stadium this summer after a mixed season on loan at Leicester.

The Argentina international enjoyed a fine start to life at the King Power Stadium as he impressed under previous manager Steve Cooper.

Buonanotte was one of the best players for the Foxes with five goals and three assists in the first part of the campaign.

Unfortunately for the 20-year-old, Cooper was sacked in November and Buonanotte started just five of Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s 23 Premier League matches in charge.

His excellent strike in Leicester’s 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest last week was his sixth of the season but his first since November.

Van Nistelrooy's relegated team have two matches to go. They are at home to Ipswich this Sunday – where Buonanotte will likely face another Albion loanee Julio Enciso, who has been with the Tractor Boys since January.

Buonanotte's final match for the Foxes is set to be at Bournemouth on the last day of the season. His future beyond that remains uncertain.

Van Nistelrooy: Buonanotte's next move or stay at Brighton

Van Nistelrooy said: “He shows himself in the best way possible, to go back to Brighton and get the next move possible or stay there. That's my responsibility as a manager.

“He had an excellent goal [against Forest]. I mean, we know what he's capable of, but that was pure quality.”

“It's fantastic (his commitment to the cause), but he's also shaping his own future. That's what we're there for.

The former Manchester United striker added: “We're developing players. He helps also the development of Jeremy Monga and Jake Evans. They all make each other better in training and they shape their future."

Brighton signed Buonanotte in 2023 for around £6m from Rosario Central. He has made 50 appearances for Albion with five goals and two assists and is contracted with the club until June 2028.

Buonanotte will hope to impress Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler this summer but he has a major problem ahead of him.

Brighton have an abundance of attacking talent and the Argentine will compete for an attacking spot alongside the likes of Yankuba Minteh, Solly March, Brajan Gruda, Ferdi Kadioglu, Georginio, Matt O'Riley, Simon Adingra, Kaoru Mitoma, Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Stefanos Tzimas, Jeremy Sarmiento, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Mark O'Mahony, Ibrahim Osman, Abdallah Sima and Enciso.

