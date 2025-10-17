'No' - Brighton boss confirms another major injury blow ahead of Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium this Saturday 3pm

Fabian Hurzeler confirmed another injury blow for Brighton ahead of Saturday's Premier league clash against Newcastle United.

The Seagulls, who are 12th in the Premier League, will be keen to kick-start their season following the international break against Eddie Howe’s 11th placed men.

But Hurzeler said he will be without Brajan Gruda who is struggling with a knee issue.

The Albion head coach said: "Unfortunately the players they don't come back 9from the international break) like we sent them.

“They came back with small issues. Gruda can't play tomorrow.”

Brighton are also concerned with midfielder Diego Gomez, who hobbled off while on international duty with Paraguay last week.

“We will have to assess but there is a high chance he can play.”

Experienced duo Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) and Joel Veltman (calf) will also be monitored. They both missed the draw at Wolves

“Mitoma and Veltman are in training,” said Hurzeler. “But we have to assess them there is still a question mark on both.”

Jack Hinshelwood remains sidelined with his ankle problem and Solly March and Adam Webster are the long term absentees.