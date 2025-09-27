'No conclusive evidence' - Premier League issue official statement after controversial decision during Chelsea vs Brighton
With the scores level at 1-1, the visitors demanded a spot-kick on the 87th minute, when Yankuba Minteh went down clutching his head after a high boot by Malo Gusto.
A melee in the box ensued and it took some time for a decision to be reached.
Eventually, VAR did not see enough in it to overturn the on-field decision.
A post by the Premier League Match Centre on X (formerly Twitter) revealed: “The referee’s call of no penalty was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed there was no conclusive evidence that Gusto made any contact with Minteh.”
Undeterred, the Seagulls continued to swarm the Chelsea goal and eventually won the game 3-1.
Fabian Hurzeler got his substitutions spot on after the hosts went down to ten men early in the second-half, with four of them contributing to the three goals.
Among them was Danny Welbeck, who scored a brilliant brace, and Maxim De Cuyper who headed in the match-winner.