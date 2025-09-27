'No conclusive evidence' - Premier League issue official statement after controversial decision during Chelsea vs Brighton

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2025, 18:24 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2025, 19:44 BST
Brighton were denied a penalty during their 3-1 win at Chelsea – and the official reason has now been revealed.

With the scores level at 1-1, the visitors demanded a spot-kick on the 87th minute, when Yankuba Minteh went down clutching his head after a high boot by Malo Gusto.

A melee in the box ensued and it took some time for a decision to be reached.

Eventually, VAR did not see enough in it to overturn the on-field decision.

Referee Simon Hooper talks with Reece James of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 27.(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)placeholder image
Referee Simon Hooper talks with Reece James of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 27.(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

A post by the Premier League Match Centre on X (formerly Twitter) revealed: “The referee’s call of no penalty was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed there was no conclusive evidence that Gusto made any contact with Minteh.”

Undeterred, the Seagulls continued to swarm the Chelsea goal and eventually won the game 3-1.

Fabian Hurzeler got his substitutions spot on after the hosts went down to ten men early in the second-half, with four of them contributing to the three goals.

Among them was Danny Welbeck, who scored a brilliant brace, and Maxim De Cuyper who headed in the match-winner.

See our player ratings at https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/brighton-player-ratings-vs-chelsea-one-10-and-9-as-substitutes-steal-the-show-in-superb-comeback-win-5336580

