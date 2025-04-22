'No matter' – Graham Potter reacts as damming West Ham statistic revealed ahead of Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter has a worse points per game record than his West Ham predecessor

Graham Potter blasted questioned his players and admitted he faces some big decisions this summer after a home 1-1 draw to rock-bottom Southampton.

Relegated Saints were on course to be crowned the worst team in Premier League history after Jarrod Bowen fired the hosts into the lead just after half-time.

But Southampton were not even the worst team at the London Stadium for the majority of the match and got a deserved stoppage-time equaliser through Lesley Ugochukwu.

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter has struggled so far at West Ham United

But Potter – who takes his struggling team to his former club Brighton this Saturday – pulled no punches after they failed to close out a match against a side who have lost 26 times this season and were booed off at the end.

“I can’t say we deserved much more, which is a reflection on how disappointed we are,” said Potter, who replaced Julen Lopetegui in January but has a worse points-per-game ratio than the much-maligned Spaniard.

“Credit to Southampton, but we didn’t do enough to win and in the end, we have to look at the reasons why.

“If you have to be the protagonists of the game, which I think West Ham are at home to Southampton we have to be that. We have to be able to control things and be able to attack and be able to be in control of the situation.

“We weren’t able to do that and in the end, that always feeds the opponent, no matter where they are in the league, whatever their points tally is.

“I think we have to look at the situation and recognise that where we are now isn’t where we want to be.

“We have to look at the season as a whole and zoom out and think about what decisions we can make going forward, because where we are now and how we’re playing, we need to improve.”

Brighton, who lost 4-2 at Brentford last Saturday, are also on a poor run and are winless in their last five Premier League matches.

Experienced striker Danny Welbeck told the club’s website: “We didn’t start the second half well enough [at Brentford] and in the Premier League you can’t do that, you will get punished. They got a bit of momentum and put us in a really difficult position for the end of the game.

“We know as a team we can do better. We need to play much more collectively as a team, there have been too many of these performances throughout the season. We had some good spells, but we need to improve massively and fight for each other more as a team. We have made our bed and we have to lie in it.”

