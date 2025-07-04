All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion as players return

Fabian Hurzeler confirmed Ferdi Kadioglu is still troubled by his toe injury ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Albion's players reported back for pre-season this week but Kadioglu – who joined Brighton for £25m last summer – is still hindered by toe trouble.

"For a full pre-season, no," said Hurzeler to Sussex World when asked if the Turkey international can participate fully.

Ferdi Kadioglu of Brighton & Hove Albion is still troubled by a toe injury

"Otherwise, he needs to start tomorrow and then it's a full pre-season. But I'm quite positive that he will be back in two weeks. So, let's see. He will be like a new

player."

The Turkey international managed just six Premier League appearances last term before sustaining the injury last November.

It was a blow for the 25-year-old as the former Fenerbahce man was just starting to show his best form and scored an excellent goal in the 2-1 loss at Liverpool.

Anfield turned out to be his last action of the campaign as the injury – which was originally described as minor – took far longer to heel and required surgery.

Brighton will soon head to a pre-season training camp in Spain and then have two friendly fixtures at Southampton on August 2 and then Bundesliga club Wolfsburg at the Amex on August 9.

The opening Premier League fixture is at home against Fulham on August 16. The hope is Kadioglu will be back to full fitness by then.

New dad Jack is back after Euro glory

One player who will be back in action however is England under-21 Euro winner Jack Hinshelwood.

The versatile midfielder revealed he was offered extra time off to recover from his Euro exploits but was eager to get back to training.

Hurzeler was impressed by his displays in Slovakia.

"Jack, after he had a new baby that was born, he came a little bit later to the England national team," said the Albion head coach to Sussex World.

"But he immediately got his place, and he had great performances as a right full-back, as a left full-back, so you see again his flexibility."

Hinshelwood was up against his German teammate Brajan Gruda in the final that England won 3-2.

Hurzeler added: "The Euros from the under 21 are followed, because first of all there were players from us participating, that's something I really support and I really tried to follow it.

"I watched I think almost every game from our players, and I was really interested and was really happy for them, of course in the final there's only one winner.

"I texted both before the final and said today I'm 50-50, although I'm German, maybe no one believes in me, but I was happy for both, I felt like they had good performances.”

Diego Coppola impresses Fabian Hurzeler

Another player in under 21 action was Brighton’s new £10m Italian signing Diego Coppola. The defender will soon report for pre-season and Hurzeler feels he will be a strong addition.

"It was funny because we bought him just before he faced Germany,” said the German head coach.

"So I had a conversation with him before Germany, and I said to him also I wish you good luck, and he was laughing.

"I mean it's serious [I told him], you're now a player from us, so I support you as well. He played a good tournament. He was before at the full national team, and then he moved here, and I think there were a lot of things ongoing in his head.

"So I was quite impressed with how he handled all the things, he was very mature how he handled the things, so I'm really looking forward to see him on our team.

"So the national players have a little bit more time to rest, and I'm really looking forward to work with him.”

