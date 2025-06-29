'Nobody saw' - Brighton boss delighted as former Liverpool and Leeds United man agrees deal

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said James Milner’s ‘winning mentality’ is just what this youthful Albion squad needs.

Milner, 39, agreed a new one-year contract with the Seagulls earlier this month despite an injury-hit campaign last term.

The former Liverpool and Leeds United made just four first team appearances, having sustained a serious hamstring injury last August at Arsenal.

Milner started the first three matches for Hurzeler and then made a substitute appearance in the final match of the season at Tottenham.

The former England international has played 638 matches in his remarkable Premier League career, the second-most by any player in history and only 15 behind Gareth Barry, the record-holder, who played 653 matches.

“Very tough for him personally,” said Hurzeler to Sky Sports of Milner’s injury last season.

“But nobody saw the work he did in the shadows, he worked hard to come back on the pitch and he was always there for me and the coaching team and all the staff.

"He is a great guy with a winning mentality. That is something that we really need at Brighton. Guys who know how to win, have the right work ethic and attitude.

"He will help us with his experience and daily behaviour.”

Milner joined Brighton on a free transfer in 2023 after eight successful seasons at Liverpool. He has also played for Leeds United, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

He has so far made 24 appearances for Brighton with two assists.

Why Brighton offered James Milner a new contract

Brighton are a nice club but they don’t hand out contracts out of sentiment. Hurzeler and the coaching staff truly believe Milner still has a role to play on the pitch.

At times last season Brighton dropped points from winning positions due to poor game management.

Clearly Milner’s role will be limited but the hope is that his nous and experience and will Brighton see matches out.

If fitness allows, expect Milner to be introduced from the bench for the final 20 minutes or so. He ability to play in a number of positions will also be useful for Hurzeler.

Albion have a talented but youthful midfield. Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Jack Hinshelwood all played regularly in the Premier League for the first time last term and at times they perhaps needed an experienced head around them.

Milner’s influence will extend beyond the pitch. He is a Premier League and Champions League winner and is a player who drives the standards in training.

Albion’s new summer arrivals such as Diego Coppola, Tommy Watson, Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas will all benefit from having him around next season.

Milner is like a player and coach in one and that’s why another year makes total sense. He will also be keen to surpass Barry’s record.

