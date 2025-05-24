Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler revealed that Joao Pedro will not be in the matchday squad for the final game of the season.

European football is still a possibility for Brighton, if they finish eighth in the Premier League – and Chelsea win the UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis, whilst finishing outside the top six.

Eighth would also be enough if Newcastle finish seventh and Chelsea finish sixth.

If this happens, this will be Brighton’s first time competing in the Conference League and the second time in three seasons the Seagulls will be playing in Europe.

In the press conference before the trip to Tottenham Hotspur, Hurzeler updated fans on the team news ahead of the big game on Sunday.

On the team news, Hurzeler said: “No, it’ll be the same squad we had, so it’s only positive things.

“Georginio [Rutter] is not available. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it, and we won’t risk anything. He will be back in pre-season.”

This means Rutter, Tariq Lamptey Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner and Solly March will all miss out on the tie against Spurs through injury.

Another player who will miss out through different reasons is Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro.

It was reported by The Athletic that he had an ‘altercation’ in training last week with Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke, which led Joao Pedro being left out of the matchday squad against Premier League champions Liverpool.

The forward was an unexpected absentee for the 3-2 win against Liverpool as he had already served his three-match suspension – having being sent off in the 4-2 defeat at Brentford on April 19.

Hurzeler said: “Joao [Pedro] won’t be in the squad [at Tottenham].

“We had a small issue in training – a type which isn’t uncommon from time to time in all football clubs.

“We dealt with it internally and the matter is closed. Joao is an incredible football player. He’s a match winner of us.

“He’s a great player. That’s why we invested in him. But there are principles, they are non-negotiables, and everyone has to abide by them. Everyone has to stick to them, and I don’t make any compromises.”

National media reports suggest Pedro could be leaving Brighton in the summer. The 23-year-old has plenty of admirers, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett reported on Saturday morning (May 24): “#cfc interested in #bhafc Joao Pedro, and the Brazilian is keen to talk to Chelsea if the two clubs can agree a fee for him. Other clubs including #lfc and #mufc also keen. No bids for the player so far, fee likely to be £50m+.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Understand João Pedro can leave Brighton in the summer as he’s open to new chapter of his career.

“Premier League top clubs aware of the opportunity for potential transfer fee around €70m, but final decision up to Brighton.

“One to watch this summer.”

Despite this, Hurzeler did not show any signs that his talisman would be leaving next season, with him looking forward to seeing Pedro play next season.

He said: “Joao is still a young player and there’s still a lot of potential where he will grow, and I’m sure that he will learn from this and come back strong next season. I’m really looking forward to seeing him renewed and reinvigorated at his highest peak for us and that’s all I will say on this.”

Joao Pedro has ten goals and seven assists this term and is expected to be a man in demand this summer.

He joined Brighton from Watford in June 2023 for a then club record fee of just under £30m.