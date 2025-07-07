Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma has been linked with Bayern Munich but is back in pre-season training with the Seagulls

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton fans will likely be watching the developments of Bayern Munich's pursuit of Liverpool's Luis Diaz with interest.

Both Diaz and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma have been targeted by the German giants as the Vincent Kompany's team look to bolster the left side of their attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitoma, 28, has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern this summer but reports of new contract talks with Brighton suggests the Japan star may stay with the Seagulls.

Bayern now appear focussed on Liverpool's Colombian winger Diaz.

Reports leaked out earlier this morning that Munich and Diaz had already agreed personal terms – but that could be wide of the mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg posted: "FC Bayern are not giving up on Luis Díaz. Max Eberl remains on the case but is also assessing other options.

"Any agreement between Díaz and Bayern is denied by all sides. Last week, Eberl made a call to Liverpool. It was an informal enquiry, not an offer. And Liverpool’s response: “Díaz is currently not for sale.”

"Bayern remain in contact with the player’s camp. More clubs are keen on Diaz."

Kaoru Mitoma back in training with Brighton

Brighton are reluctant to let Mitoma go. He is a key player for the Seagulls on the pitch but also has huge value commercially in the Japanese market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We try to keep our best players,” said Hurzeler to Sky Sports. “Mitoma played a great last season. But it's because we as a club work together and then he can shine individually.

“That's the important that all the players try to understand that. Mitoma understood last season and I'm really looking forward to having him back [Thursday].

“I want to keep working with him and try to improve him. I still think his limit is not reached yet and it's our job, his job and the job of the whole club to get the best potential from the players. That is what we are looking for in pre-season.”

Mitoma is currently contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027 and last January Brighton fended off a reported £60m bid from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.