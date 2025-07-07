'Not giving up' – Brighton transfer twist as statement issued on Liverpool ace and Kaoru Mitoma alternative
Brighton fans will likely be watching the developments of Bayern Munich's pursuit of Liverpool's Luis Diaz with interest.
Both Diaz and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma have been targeted by the German giants as the Vincent Kompany's team look to bolster the left side of their attack.
Mitoma, 28, has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern this summer but reports of new contract talks with Brighton suggests the Japan star may stay with the Seagulls.
Sky Sports reported last week that Mitoma is keen to stay in the Premier League with Fabian Hurzeler’s side.
Bayern now appear focussed on Liverpool's Colombian winger Diaz.
Reports leaked out earlier this morning that Munich and Diaz had already agreed personal terms – but that could be wide of the mark.
German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg posted: "FC Bayern are not giving up on Luis Díaz. Max Eberl remains on the case but is also assessing other options.
"Any agreement between Díaz and Bayern is denied by all sides. Last week, Eberl made a call to Liverpool. It was an informal enquiry, not an offer. And Liverpool’s response: “Díaz is currently not for sale.”
"Bayern remain in contact with the player’s camp. More clubs are keen on Diaz."
Kaoru Mitoma back in training with Brighton
Brighton are reluctant to let Mitoma go. He is a key player for the Seagulls on the pitch but also has huge value commercially in the Japanese market.
“We try to keep our best players,” said Hurzeler to Sky Sports. “Mitoma played a great last season. But it's because we as a club work together and then he can shine individually.
“That's the important that all the players try to understand that. Mitoma understood last season and I'm really looking forward to having him back [Thursday].
“I want to keep working with him and try to improve him. I still think his limit is not reached yet and it's our job, his job and the job of the whole club to get the best potential from the players. That is what we are looking for in pre-season.”
Mitoma is currently contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027 and last January Brighton fended off a reported £60m bid from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.
