'Not in his best moment' - Roberto De Zerbi explains Solly March's absence from Brighton team

Roberto De Zerbi has explained why Solly March has again been left out of Brighton’s starting line-up.

By Sam Morton
Published 8th May 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 21:56 BST

March, 28, is having his best season in a Brighton shirt, scoring eight goals and providing the same number of assists in all competitions.

But the winger started on the bench against Manchester United on Thursday before having a massive impact on the game as a second-half substitute.

The England man was expected to start this (Monday) evening against Everton but was again named on the bench.

"Solly March is not in his best moment [for fitness],” De Zerbi told BT Sport in his pre-match TV interview.

Meanwhile, De Zerbi confirmed that Evan Ferguson – who is on the bench after recovering from an ankle injury – ‘is good to play one part of the game for sure’.

On the significance of the match itself, the Italian manager added: “If we want to achieve our target, we need to win every game.

"We can't rely on anyone else, we've got to make sure we're right.”

