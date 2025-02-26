Frustration for Brighton’s loan dup at Ipswich and Portsmouth

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton attackers Julio Enciso and Mark O'Mahony have injury concerns for their loan clubs Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

Enciso sustained a knee injury during the first half of Ipswich's 1-1 draw at Aston Villa and now looks set for around four weeks on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's had some scans," said Town boss Kieran McKenna on Enciso. "Thankfully there was no new significant damage.

Brighton loan Julio Enciso sustained a knee injury while playing for Ipswich Town at Aston Villa

"It's mostly going to need a period to settle down. Quite how long that is we're not exactly sure. Hopefully, we'll get him back as soon as possible."

In Enciso's absence, lowly Ipswich suffered a hefty 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham last weekend and will hope to kick-start their push to avoid the drop at Manchester United tonight, before their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enciso has made three Premier League appearances so far for the Tractor Boys following his January loan move.

Meanwhile, O'Mahony recently returned after a lengthy knee issue and scored during Portsmouth's 2-0 Championship win at Oxford United but then missed last Saturday's 2-1 home victory against QPR with a fresh groin problem.

Pompey’s head coach John Mousinho told our sister title The News: "Mark just felt his groin slightly in training on Friday, I don’t think it’s too bad.

"It’s not quite as bad as some of the others on initial assessment. Mark not being included against QPR wasn’t a precaution, because I don’t think he was ready to play. It’s one where we’re just not ready to push him through it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Mahony joined Portsmouth last summer on a season loan but missed 15 Championship matches due to injury. The 20-year-old has made 11 appearances in total for Mousinho's team with four goals in all competitions.

Portsmouth are 17th in the table and are next in action on March 1 at Luton Town.

For your next Albion read: Brighton player ratings vs Bournemouth: 'Class' debutant among five 8s as in-form Albion win again in race for Europe