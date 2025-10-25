Brighton talent Nehemiah Oriola will hope to be make the matchday sqaud against his old club Manchester United | BHAFC

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League at Old Trafford this Saturday - 5.30pm

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler gave praise to winger Nehemiah Oriola ahead of their trip to Manchester United.

The former Manchester United man made his first Premier League matchday squad for Albion's 2-1 win against Newcastle United last Saturday.

Oriola was an unused substitute against the Magpies and the 18-year-old attacker will hope to be included at Old Trafford once again.

His chances are good as left winger Kaoru Mitoma is struggling with an ankle injury and right winger Brajan Gruda has a knee issue.

"Unbelievable talent," said Hurzeler to Sussex World. "That's what we saw so far, that's why he was in the squad, because he deserved it.

He's part of the first-team environment, he's doing really well in training, he shows some really good things.

"It's important for him to adapt to the intensity, but he seems to do it quite smoothly.

"He's a very good left-footed player, he's very good one-against-one, he shows good reactions when he loses the ball. We're very pleased."

Oriola joined Brighton from the Red Devils in September 2023 and has recently been training with Hurzeler's first team squad, following impressive displays in the Premier League 2.

Hurzeler added: "It’s about him, I said it to him. It's about how hard he works, it's about how humble he stays. What does it mean for him to be in the first-team environment?

"Is it like, all right, I'm satisfied now, or is it more like extra motivation to do more, to invest more, to sacrifice more, to make the next step?

"We support and try to give advice, but it's a decision every player has to make on their own."

Oriola’s best position for Brighton

Oriola featured for Manchester United's under 16s and under-18's but what's his bet position for Brighton?

"Right wing," said Hurzeler. "He's left-footed, but he can also play on the left wing, he's quite flexible. He's very good in coming out of tight and narrow space and good in decision-making.

There are a lot of things he can improve, but I think it's very important to not focus too much on the weaknesses he has.

"It's really important to focus on the strength a player has. "To give him an understanding of what he needs to do to play for us."

