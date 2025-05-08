Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton are among a number of clubs interested in a summer move for Portugal international full back Nuno Tavares.

The Arsenal man is currently on loan in Serie A with Lazio and the Italians are said to have an “obligation to buy” within the loan deal.

Tavares, 25, also made 12 appearances for Nottingham Forest and has also represented Benfica, Marseille alongside his 28 outings for the Gunners.

Nuno Tavares of Arsenal is currently on loan at Lazio

Reports from [La Lazio Siamo Noi] state that Brighton are "particularly interested" but Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Newcastle have also registered an interest.

Pervis Estupinan is currently Albion's first choice left back while Ferdi Kadioglu – who has missed most the season with a toe issue – can also play the left back role.

Tariq Lamptey likely to leave

Meanwhile Everton and Ajax continue to be linked with a summer move for Brighton full back Tariq Lamptey.

The former Chelsea man is out of contract this summer and is expected to exit the Amex Stadium. Lamptey was heavily tipped to move to Ajax last January but the deal fell through due to numerous injuries to Brighton defenders.

"These things we will never discuss externally," said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler last week ahead of their 1-1 draw with Champions League chasing Newcastle United.

"We have a really good relationship. We are always in an exchange and that's what I always try to give the players my honest opinion, a very transparent communication and that's what I always will do."

Lamptey joined the Seagulls in 2020 for around £3m from Chelsea but his progress at Brighton has been hindered by injuries. Lamptey has previously been linked with Wolves, Fulham and Sporting Lisbon.

Brighton, who are 10th in the Premier League, are next in action this Saturday at Wolves.

