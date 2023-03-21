Brighton & Hove Albion transfer target Mykola Matviyenko has committed his long-term future to Shakhtar Donetsk by signing a new multi-year contract, according to latest reports.

The Ukraine international was the subject of two bids from the Seagulls during the January transfer window.

Albion made an initial offer of almost ‘€11m’ for the defender, but that was turned down by the 13-time Ukrainian Premier League champions.

Brighton returned with a second bid of ‘up to €20m’ – with the Miners receiving a ‘€16m guaranteed fee’ – but that too was rejected.

Shakhtar were reportedly not willing to accept anything less than ‘€30m’ for the 26-year-old, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

And the Italian confirmed on social media that Matviyenko had put pen to paper on a new deal at the Miners that will take him to 2028.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Official, confirmed. Shakhtar Donetsk have completed the agreement with Mykola Matvienko to extend contract until 2028 #transfers

“Brighton remain interested after €20m bid turned down in January, as other English clubs too.”

Matviyenko has made 157 appearances in all competitions for Shakhtar since making his first team debut in 2015.

He has won a plethora of trophies at the Miners, including two Ukrainian Premier Leagues, four Ukrainian Cups, and a Ukrainian Super Cup.

The defender, who has appeared 54 times for his country since his debut in 2017, worked under Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi during the Italian’s 14-month spell at Shakhtar.