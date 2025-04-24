Opinion: It's all about character now for Brighton and unfortunately Joao Pedro has checked out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ian Hart column: Expectation is a significant part of every football club’s DNA and their fans.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As both Brighton and Worthing enter the home straights of their respective EPL and National League South campaigns, both the relevant expectations will be analysed.

Having played in their first ever European campaign, Brighton took the bold step of changing their manager and ever the gambler Tony Bloom made Fabian Hurzeler the youngest ever manager in EPL history. Bloom then backed his new appointment with their biggest ever net spend in the transfer window, as Brighton set their sights on getting back into Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing, having narrowly lost the play-off final against Braintree Town last May, like the Albion went with a new young talented manager, Chris Agutter and he set about putting together a squad which could hopefully go one better than last year’s near miss.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion could be on the move this summer

Both sets of fans, and the hundreds who support both, will concede it’s been both an eventful and challenging season.

But with five games to go, despite a horrendous injury list and an unfortunate poor run of form, Brighton still find themselves only one point away from European qualification.

So for all numerous detractors and critics – including 36 per cent of fans on a NSC poll who want Hurzeler sacked immediately (for the record 34 per cent wanted him to stay and 30% couldn’t make their minds up!). It’s still only a point with three home games left, West Ham, Newcastle and Liverpool, and two trips to Wolves and Spurs respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 points up for grabs, 12 of them against teams with effectively nothing to play for. I think they call it ‘on the beach’, so despite the doom and gloom after Saturday defeat at Brentford, all is not lost.

That said, this is now all about character. For all their transfer values, high wages, for the fit members of the squad, it’s about whether they actually want it.

The Albion fans expect nothing less and if, as I sadly fear, a very small number of them don’t want it, then we need to see the back of them in the summer.

Obviously it puts the long-term ambitions of the club back slightly, but then with a young manager effectively ‘learning on the job’ it was never going to be easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personally, my biggest regret is the apparent demise of Joao Pedro. Here was a man who was potentially destined to be one of, if not the greatest player to ever pull on an Albion shirt.

Yet it’s almost apparent that he’s checked out already. Obviously he feels he’s destined for a bigger stage, and if that’s the case, then he’s the first one we need to see the back of.

As for Worthing, a long and exciting season has unfortunately unravelled in a couple of weeks. Three ‘six pointers’ against promotion rivals has seen only a two point return.

It seems an age away when the Rebels – then one point clear at the top – faced now relegated Welling United, and another team apparently already ‘on the beach. On paper, back to back wins would have seen them seven points clear with six to play. But as we all know to our respective costs football is played on grass or Astro, not paper!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Worthing’s season is eventually dissected, those successive defeats will be a huge factor. But maybe not, yes the Championship is gone, but the play-offs are still very much alive.

Cliche alert, but form is temporary and class is still permanent. On their day – like the Albion in the EPL – Worthing are capable of beating anyone in their league.

It’s 10 years since the club nearly folded all together. So to be where Worthing are now is not only a testament to George Dowell and his hard work but everyone connected to the club, especially the fans.

So after a forgettable bank holiday weekend for both clubs and their fans, both respective dreams are still alive. Albion back in Europe and Worthing getting into the highest level outside the Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As both clubs evolve the expectations will always be at a level in keeping with both clubs respective ambitions. Like I said it’s in the DNA, neither situation is ideal, but neither is either untenable.

I’m sure there’s still plenty of twists and turns to come in both campaigns. To reiterate, it’s all about character now, from both sets of players, which is the very least fans expect.

For your next Albion read: Brighton boss drops biggest hint yet as James Milner contract expires this summer