Brighton and Hove Albion team and transfer news ahead of West Ham United clash

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is set for talks with fit-again full back Tariq Lamptey.

The former Chelsea man has missed the last seven matches with a foot injury but is available to face Graham Potter's West Ham at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Lamptey, 24, is soon to be out of contract at Brighton and is widely-tipped to leave the club in the summer.

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey is fit again but out of contract this summer

The Ghana international was linked with a move to Ajax in the previous window, with Wolves, Fulham and Sporting Lisbon previously said to be keen.

The right back position has caused problems for Hurzeler's this term and Joel Veltman and Lamptey have both missed large chunks of the campaign.

Veltman has missed the lst 10 matches with a foot issue but has previously been above Lamptey in the pecking order.

Veltman was also out of contract this summer but last month and he and the club triggered an option for an extra.

The same has not happened with Lamptey, increasing the liklehood of his exit.

Hurzeler refused to say if he wants to work with the player again next season. "I always say that we won't comment on any situations regarding the players' situation," said the German to Sussex World.

"So for me it's very important that the players know our plans, that we know how we plan with them internally, and then as soon as we want to communicate to the public then we will do it."

Lamptey joined Brighton for around £3m from Chelsea in 2020 and has made 120 appearances with five goals and 11 assists.

A number of injuries have prevented Lamptey from reaching his full potential with the Seagulls.

