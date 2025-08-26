Brighton and Hove Albion League Cup second round team news

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is expected to make a huge amount of changes for the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night at Oxford United.

Brighton have made a poor start to their Premier League campaign and will hope for a morale boosting win at the Kassam Stadium, ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

Last Sunday, Hurzeler’s men lost 2-0 to Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, which followed their opening day 1-1 draw against Fulham at the Amex.

Wednesday’s cup fixture against Gary Rowett's Championship team could be a chance for some of Albion's new summer signings to make their debuts.

Olivier Boscagli, Diego Coppola, Tommy Watson and Greek duo Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas could all feature, along with talented youngster Harry Howell.

Brighton injury news

Adam Webster - knee: The experienced centre back is likely to miss most of the campaign after suffering an ACL injury during teir pre-season training camp in Spain.

Solly March - knee: The winger remains a little way of full match fitness as he battles back from a long-term knee problem.

Georginio - unspecified: The £40m attacker missed last Sunday's 2-0 loss at Everton due to a "minor issue" picked up in training last week. Hurzeler stressed that issue was not serious but the Frenchman is unlikely to feature against Oxford, with Manchester City on Sunday a realistic target.

Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Veltman, Coppola, Boscagli, Lamptey; Hinshelwood Milner; Howell, Gruda, Kadioglu; Tzimas.

Oxford United team news

The U's boss is still likely to be without Northern Ireland international defender Ciaron Brown, attacking midfielder Luke Harris and Indonesia striker Ole Romeny due to injury.

Nik Prelec, the Slovenian forward on loan from Cagliari, is also yet to make his debut and remains doubtful.

Brian De Keersmaecker and Przemyslaw Placheta are expected to be fit for selection.

