Pascal Gross injury update ahead of Aston Villa and Marseille games

Roberto De Zerbi is hopeful Pascal Gross will be available for Brighton’s Europa League tie against Marseille on Thursday.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:10 BST
The German international has missed Albion’s last two games due to a muscular injury picked up in the Seagulls' 3-2 loss to AEK Athens.

Gross was spotted back in training following Brighton’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, but De Zerbi ruled out the midfielder for the Seagulls’ trip to Aston Villa this weekend.

The Brighton boss said: “No Pascal [Gross] is not available he can’t play. He will try to play in the Europa League, but we will see in the next few days.”

Brighton have the chance to move top of the league for a couple of hours when they face Aston Villa in the lunchtime kick-off.

The Sussex side have been flying in the league this season, winning five of their first six league games and being the top-flight’s highest scorers with 18 goals.

Ahead of a crucial Europa League game in France on Thursday, De Zerbi will likely shuffle his pack again for the Villa game, having made nearly 30 changes in Brighton’s last four games.

Adam Lallana and James Milner won't travel with the squad to due to muscular injuries, while Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder remain side-lined with long-term knee injuries.

