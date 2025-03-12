Brighton prepared to sell their top talent once again

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber admitted Brighton will likely sell their top talent in the near future.

The Seagulls are flying high in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester City and are also through to the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they face Nottingham Forest later this month.

The likes of Carlos Baleba, Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma have been key to their recent success and are expected to be in-demand this summer.

Paul Barber, CEO of Brighton & Hove Albion talks to BBC Sport prior to the Premier League match against Fulham

Brighton has a history of selling top talents as they approach their peak years and Barber, speaking to Football Focus, gave an honest assessment of their current transfer situation when asked about the immediate futures of Mitoma and Baleba.

"We know our best players will be sought after by bigger clubs with bigger budgets,” said Barber, who oversees the major out-going transfers at Brighton.

“We would love to keep all our best players for as long as possible but part of our model is being prepared to sell at the right time.

"We are not saying that is going to be this summer but in the future, we know that is likely to happen.”

Here’s the contract situation and potential transfer value for four of Albion’s most wanted:

Joao Pedro: The Brazilian international striker is contracted until June 2028. The 23-year-old has 28 goals and 10 assists from 64 appearances for the Seagulls, having joined from Watford for £30m. Manchester City and Arsenal are said to be very keen. Guide price: £80m.

Carlos Baleba: The Cameroon international is contracted with Brighton until June 2028. The 21-year-old joined for £23m from Lille as a replacement for Moises Caicedo, who left for Chelsea for £115m. Manchester City and Liverpool have been linked with the powerful midfielder. Guide price: £100m.

Kaoru Mitoma: The Japan international is contracted with Brighton until June 2027. The 27-year-old joined from Kawasaki Frontal for around £3m and has established himself as one of the most lethal wingers in the Premier League. Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr made a huge bid for him last January, which was turned down by the Seagulls. He wants to play Champions League football and has the ability to match. Guide price: £70m.

Bart Verbruggen: The Netherlands No 1 is contracted with Brighton until June 2028. Verbruggen, 22, joined from Anderlecht for £16m and head coach Fabian Hurzeler has compared him to Germany legend Manuel Neuer. One of the best young keepers around and is wanted by Bayern Munich and Chelsea. Guide price: £70m.

