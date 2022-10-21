Pep Guardiola issues injury updates on key Manchester City trio ahead of Brighton test

The 51-year-old revealed that England defender John Stones will be in the City squad to face the Seagulls.

The 28-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the Three Lions’ thrilling 3-3 home draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League on September 26.

Meanwhile, Stones’ England teammate Kalvin Phillips is recovering from surgery on his shoulder and is ‘much better’, according to Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola has issued an injury update on a trio of key Manchester City men ahead of Saturday’s home Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Catalonian remained coy on Kyle Walker’s injury status. The 32-year-old England international faces a race against time to be fit for next month’s FIFA World Cup after undergoing groin surgery earlier this month.

Speaking ahead of City’s game with Albion, Guardiola said: "John has been training the last two days, tomorrow on the [squad] list [against Brighton]. Kalvin is recovering really well.