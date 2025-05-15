Brighton boss reveals where the squad can be improved next season

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler wants greater physicality in his team for next season.

The Seagulls are ninth in the Premier League with two matches of the campaign to go.

Hurzeler’s men welcome Premier League champions Liverpool to the Amex Stadium this Monday and they conclude at Europa League finalists Tottenham on May 25.

The German head coach – who joined Brighton from St Pauli last summer – told former Brighton managers Micky Adams and Mark McGhee that this season in the Premier League has been a learning curve.

Adams asked Hurzeler what he would like to improve next season and Hurzeler said: “I can say what I said to the owner [Tony Bloom].

“We want to have more physicality because I think football is getting more physical. Especially in the Premier League, the intensity, the athleticism is so crucial and I think we can improve. But overall I am not a big fan of too much change."

Brighton spent more than £200m last summer as the likes of Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Matt O’Riley, Mats Wieffer, Brajan Gruda and Ferdi Kadioglu all arrived.

O’Riley, Wieffer, Gruda and Kadioglu have all missed large chunks of the season as they struggled with injuries and the intensity of the Premier League.

“We have brought six players. One or two have really adapted so far and it is Georgie and Minteh,” Hurzeler added.

“All the others, they suffer. They came here with injury, problems with the intensity, maybe problems with the culture. They all also will take the next step [next season].”

Brighton linked with Diego Coppola

The Seagulls are also keen to add a defender to their ranks and have been linked with Verona centre back Diego Coppola.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “EXCL: Brighton are interested in Hellas Verona centre back Diego Coppola with initial contacts taking place.

There are several clubs keen but Brighton have started talks to be informed on 21 year old Italian CB.”

At 6ft 4in, the powerful Italy under-21 international ticks many of the boxes Hurzeler wants to meet the demands of the Premier League next season.

Central defence has been a problem area for Hurzeler this term as Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman and Igor Julio have all suffered with injuries.

Webster returned from his recent hamstring injury and helped Brighton to rare clean sheet at Wolves last Saturday. Veltman, Dunk and Igor are closing in on a return and will hope for an injury-free pre-season.

Jan Paul van Hecke has been Albion’s most consistent defender this term and was award the club’s Player of the Season. Some feel Van Hecke could be a future captain at Brighton but Hurzeler was more cautious.

"We have to be very careful with young players to try to force them into roles,” said the German to Sussex World. It's very important we recognise he's a very young player.

"He's 23 and he plays an unbelievable season. He shows great character. I like his character because he's very straight. He says his opinion, he always has good intentions. Of course, he needs to develop, but we always give him very honest feedback. And I think he has all the character sides to be a one-day captain, but that's the long-term future at the moment. “He should really focus to bring his performance on the pitch, to be the best player he can be, and then it's a natural process. I'm quite convinced that he brings everything with him to be a leader.”

