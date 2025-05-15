Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford battle for Conference League spot

Thomas Frank agreed that Sunday’s west-London showdown with Fulham is Brentford’s “most important match” since their 2021 promotion as they keep their eyes set on European qualification.

The Bees in eighth, will need to maintain their current Premier League position and hope Manchester City defeat Crystal Palace in Saturday’s FA Cup final to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history.

Thomas Frank’s men, who share 55 points with fellow contenders Brighton – who play Premier League champions Liverpool on Monday night – but ahead on goal difference. The Bees and Albion sit two ahead of Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth as the race for eighth spot goes down to the final two matches.

Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, is battling for Europe with Brighton

“Since we have been promoted yes,” Frank said about the match being Brentford’s biggest since they came up from the Championship.

“There’s just more on this game of course. I would say that because we want to finish eighth and do well and it doesn’t matter if it was against Fulham, Brighton, Liverpool, Leicester, it’s important to focus on ourselves, our performance and not the external noise.”

Sunday’s clash at Gtech Community Stadium comes at a good time for Brentford who have won four consecutive matches – a record since their promotion from the second tier four years ago.

Despite playing at home, Frank talked up his side’s away form as the reason behind their success this season with the Bees winning seven of their last nine on the road.

“It’s good timing,” he added. “We need to keep it up, can we get five in a row?

“But it’s more on the performance. The away form has been very good. In the last nine games we’ve been the best away team in the Premier League, winning seven, drawing one and losing one at Newcastle.

“The team is in sync, the balance between defensive and offensive is very good and we’re high in confidence.”

Brentford’s and Fulham’s west-London rivalry has intensified in recent seasons with the Cottagers’ Harry Wilson’s stoppage-time double in November in a 2-1 win only adding more to the occasion.

“It’s the final home game against rivals Fulham in a local derby so everything is to play for,” Frank said. “We can finish eighth, what would be the highest ever finish for us; it’s a fantastic target and so everything’s on.”

